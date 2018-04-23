 
23.4.2018

Manyama pleads for Ntshumayelo’s forgiveness

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thandani Ntshumayelo (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Konyaspor striker Lebongang Manyama has made an emotional appeal on behalf of fellow player Thandani Ntshumayelo.

Ntshumayelo was banned from playing football for four years after he tested positive for cocaine in routine drug test at Orlando Pirates in 2016.

The former Pirates man has come out to ask for a second chance having spent over two seasons on the sidelines.

“We all make mistakes in life n we all deserve second chances the boy has surely learned his Lesson. #Forgivetheboy#BringbackBibo,” wrote Manyama on his Instagram account.

