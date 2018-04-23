Manyama pleads for Ntshumayelo’s forgiveness

Ntshumayelo was banned from playing football for four years after he tested positive for cocaine in routine drug test at Orlando Pirates in 2016.

The former Pirates man has come out to ask for a second chance having spent over two seasons on the sidelines.

“We all make mistakes in life n we all deserve second chances the boy has surely learned his Lesson. #Forgivetheboy#BringbackBibo,” wrote Manyama on his Instagram account.

