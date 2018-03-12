 
PSL News 12.3.2018 04:46 pm

Davids impressed with Maritzburg’s mental strength

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fadlu Davids, head coach of Maritzburg United (Steve Haag/BackpagePix)

Keeping fully focused against lower league opposition and overcoming a 45th minute sending off were two of the big positives coach Fadlu Davids took from Sunday’s Nedbank Cup win.

The Team of Choice found themselves down to 10 men just before half time in their last 16 Nedbank Cup tie against Royal Eagles after captain Bevan Fransman received a second yellow card.

But United found the courage to bounce back and scored just a minute later through Deolin Mekoa, who also provided an 89th minute assist for Siyanda Xulu’s winning header after Eagles had restored parity on 72 minutes with a soft-looking penalty.

“Today it was men against boys, I know we have the younger players, but we were the men, they were the boys. Even with 10 men, we showed real character,” coach Fadlu said after the game at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

“It’s not always about the football, its about the thinking, and they showed their strength in the thinking, to be able to still not panic, to be able to still build up play with 10 men, even though Eagles had a man advantage,” coach Fadlu continued.

“Playing against lower league sides is difficult. But we showed how to do it, we showed a dominant performance. And it’s not only about the quality of the players, but the thinking of the players. Its easy to do unconsciously 10 percent less, because you’re playing a lower league side.

“But our players went all out from the start to the finish, even though we were down to 10. That shows the mental strength of the players.

“We have to take it round by round, but I think these players really deserve something for the effort they have put in this season. We’re through to next round, but we’re not thinking of any finals yet.”

Maritzburg now switch focus back to the Absa Premiership where they return to action on Friday again.

They are back at the Harry Gwala Stadium and face Polokwane City knowing that victory will lift them back into the top three,

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

