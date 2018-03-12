 
menu
PSL News 12.3.2018 02:47 pm

We need to keep this spirit – Castro

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro was happy with his side’s win over Stellenbosch FC.

Castro says the Nedbank Cup clash was Amakhosi’s opportunity to put the 3-1 defeat from Orlando Pirates behind them.

The Colombian striker would like to see Chiefs carry the momentum from the win from Saturday night into the rest of matches of the season.

“There was a chance for us to move on [from the 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates]. So we took the chance and we move on to the next game,” Castro told SuperSportTV.

“This is part of soccer; sometimes you lose, sometimes you draw, sometimes you win. We need to keep this spirit and move on,” he said.

“For me, it was easy because I knew the [kind of] football [that Chiefs played]. I was not playing that much [at Sundowns], but now I’m happy that I’m playing,” added Castro.

“I’ve got my confidence back. I did my job [against Stellenbosch]; that’s why Chiefs brought me here [to score goals],” concluded Castro.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker 12.3.2018
Chiefs to rectify mistakes in Nedbank cup run   9.3.2018
Komphela wants to win Nedbank Cup for fans 8.3.2018
Ad Placeholder POS 3 id: ad_300x250_1
Ad Placeholder POS 4 id: ad_300x250_2

Ad Placeholder POS 5 id: ad_300x600_1
Ad Placeholder POS 8 id: ad_300x250_3

readers' choice

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club
Phakaaathi

Mokwena earmarked for bigger role at PSL club

Maritzburg coach asks nation to pray for Ntshangase
Phakaaathi

Maritzburg coach asks nation to pray for Ntshangase

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs
Phakaaathi

Former Baroka FC captain joins Spurs

Komphela lookalike fears for his life
Phakaaathi

Komphela lookalike fears for his life

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?
Phakaaathi

Billiat and Musona to miss Bafana clash?

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.