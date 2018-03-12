We need to keep this spirit – Castro

Castro says the Nedbank Cup clash was Amakhosi’s opportunity to put the 3-1 defeat from Orlando Pirates behind them.

The Colombian striker would like to see Chiefs carry the momentum from the win from Saturday night into the rest of matches of the season.

“There was a chance for us to move on [from the 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates]. So we took the chance and we move on to the next game,” Castro told SuperSportTV.

“This is part of soccer; sometimes you lose, sometimes you draw, sometimes you win. We need to keep this spirit and move on,” he said.

“For me, it was easy because I knew the [kind of] football [that Chiefs played]. I was not playing that much [at Sundowns], but now I’m happy that I’m playing,” added Castro.

“I’ve got my confidence back. I did my job [against Stellenbosch]; that’s why Chiefs brought me here [to score goals],” concluded Castro.

