Andile Jali teases Pirates fans

Jali has in the past posted pictures of himself in the Pirates kit. This time around the Bafana Bafana midfielder followed up the picture with a video of himself in a flight to South Africa.

This fuelled rumours that he is coming back to play in the local league.

The injured Bafana Bafana midfielder is not fit to play for a few weeks, which has prompted the club to give him time off.

Jali could be back to full fitness at the end of the international break, which starts at the end of March.

The former Pirates star could miss the Four Nations Tournament to be held in Zambia.

Jali is in the last six months of his contract, which mean he is free to sign a precontract with a club of his choice. Oostende hasn’t renewed his contract, which expires in June.

