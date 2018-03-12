Hard work and fighting spirit will help us beat relegation – Baloyi

Like many youngsters, Baloyi joined Platinum Stars youth structures at the age of 13, in pursuit of a dream of playing at professional level. Now 21, Baloyi is living the dream but in a storm. Baloyi is hoping for some sunshine with Dikwena battling to make it out of the relegation zone.

“I am happy to have gotten a chance to play regularly and realize my dreams. When I wasn’t play, I felt bad but I was giving 100% at training. Each and every day I gave my best and now I got a chance. It shows hard work works,” said Baloyi, who has become a regular in Roger De Sa’s team.

With Dikwena at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table, Baloyi’s mission is to help the side to climb up the table to maintain their stay in the country’s elite league.

“I want to help the team out of the relegation zone. I believe we can still get out of the relegation zone. We just need to continue working hard each and every day. We lack when it comes to scoring. We need to finish our chances. We also have to trust one another. We have to be confident in front of goals. We have to play for the team and not for individuals. That way we will win and come out,” said the midfielder.

Baloyi, who hails from Kanana in Rustenburg, says Dikwena have to be at their best when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic for a league clash this coming Sunday.

“We have to go in one spirit to Celtic. We have to work hard and take our chances. They are also have faults. We have to score goals and get the maximum points,” said Baloyi.

