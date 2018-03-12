 
PSL News 12.3.2018 11:44 am

Hard work and fighting spirit will help us beat relegation – Baloyi

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andrea Fileccia of Maritzburg United and Charles Baloyi of Platinum Stars l during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Platinum Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 23, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Platinum Stars rising star Charles Baloyi is adamant Dikwena will beat relegation woes.

Like many youngsters, Baloyi joined Platinum Stars youth structures at the age of 13, in pursuit of a dream of playing at professional level. Now 21, Baloyi is living the dream but in a storm. Baloyi is hoping for some sunshine with Dikwena battling to make it out of the relegation zone.

“I am happy to have gotten a chance to play regularly and realize my dreams. When I wasn’t play, I felt bad but I was giving 100% at training. Each and every day I gave my best and now I got a chance. It shows hard work works,” said Baloyi, who has become a regular in Roger De Sa’s team.

With Dikwena at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table, Baloyi’s mission is to help the side to climb up the table to maintain their stay in the country’s elite league.

“I want to help the team out of the relegation zone. I believe we can still get out of the relegation zone. We just need to continue working hard each and every day. We lack when it comes to scoring. We need to finish our chances. We also have to trust one another. We have to be confident in front of goals. We have to play for the team and not for individuals. That way we will win and come out,” said the midfielder.

Baloyi, who hails from Kanana in Rustenburg, says Dikwena have to be at their best when they visit Bloemfontein Celtic for a league clash this coming Sunday.

“We have to go in one spirit to Celtic. We have to work hard and take our chances. They are also have faults. We have to score goals and get the maximum points,” said Baloyi.

