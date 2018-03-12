 
PSL News 12.3.2018

We gave Chiefs a run for their money – Barker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is not disappointed by the way his side played against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win the game obviously, but I think we can be proud of the effort we put in. The players tried their best, and I think we were competitive. I am pleased with the effort from the players,” Barker told Phakaaathi.

Barker says his side played well against one of the biggest football clubs in the country, with experienced players and more resources.

Amakhosi’s two goals by striker Leonardo Castro stood in the way of the small club winning. The Western Cape side was able to score a consolation goal.

“If you look at the budget, and the resources they have, we are still a small club with young player, and you can’t say you don’t expect Chiefs to be winning these kind of matches. We hope to play them regularly in league matches in the future.”

poll

