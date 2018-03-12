 
PSL News 12.3.2018 10:16 am

SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rodrick Kabwe of Ajax Cape Town takes a free kick as Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United makes the block during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Rodrick Kabwe of Ajax Cape Town takes a free kick as Teboho Mokoena of Supersport United makes the block during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United have reportedly made enquiries about FC Platinum defender Kelvin Moyo.

Matsatsantsa have approached the Zimbabwean club to allow the player to attended trials.

“SuperSport have expressed interest in Kelvin, but they want him for trials first before tabling a bid for the player,” a source told the Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe.

“There are some clubs who wanted his services before, but most of them were never really serious.

“Arrangements are now being made between the two clubs to facilitate trials with the South African club. He might be leaving soon for South Africa.”

