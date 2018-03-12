SuperSport United interested in Zimbabwean defender

Matsatsantsa have approached the Zimbabwean club to allow the player to attended trials.

“SuperSport have expressed interest in Kelvin, but they want him for trials first before tabling a bid for the player,” a source told the Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe.

“There are some clubs who wanted his services before, but most of them were never really serious.

“Arrangements are now being made between the two clubs to facilitate trials with the South African club. He might be leaving soon for South Africa.”

