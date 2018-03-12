Maritzburg edge Eagles

In a match which was delayed for an hour after a thunderstorm, Fadlu Davids’ team opened the scoring through Deolin Mekoa, but needed a late winner from former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu to seal the win after Mame Niang had levelled the tie in the second half.

Maritzburg started the game on the front foot and were nearly ahead in the sixth minute when Mekoa picked up the ball 30-yards out and sent a shot thudding into the base of the upright.

Eagles though were not looking intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and could also have scored two minutes later, when Philani Cele nodded Mazwi Mncube’s dangerous free kick over the bar.

The game remained well balanced as Cele made a brilliant tackle to block a shot from Mohau Mokate, before Mpho Mvelase headed over from another Mncube free kick.

The Team of Choice suffered a setback in the 45th minute when captain Bevan Fransman was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

But the Midlands team brushed that off as they took the lead in the third minute of first half added time, when Mekoa scrambled the ball in from close range after some brilliant work on the flank by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Eagles, however, were always in the game and it took a fantastic save by Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori to stop Cele from scoring in the 54th minute.

And the NFD side had their reward with 20 regulation minutes to play when former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Niang converted from the penalty spot after an infringement by Xulu, in what looked a harsh call from the officials.

The match was poised for a thrilling finale, but the weather had other ideas as a thunderstorm forced the players off the field in the 82nd minute, proceedings delayed until after 6pm before it resumed under floodlights.

Mvelase was inches away from putting Eagles in front two minutes after the restart when he smashed a shot into the crossbar.

But it was to be the PSL team’s day as Mekoa turned provider in the 89th minute, his corner kick allowing Xulu to earn redemption for giving the away the earlier penalty with a well-taken headed winner.

