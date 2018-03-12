 
Nedbank Cup News 12.3.2018 08:30 am

Maritzburg edge Eagles

ANA
Deolin Mekoa of Martizburg United celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup football match between Royal Eagles and Maritzburg United at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 11 March 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ten-man Maritzburg United clinched a last-gasp 2-1 win over NFD side Royal Eagles at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon to book their spot in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

In a match which was delayed for an hour after a thunderstorm, Fadlu Davids’ team opened the scoring through Deolin Mekoa, but needed a late winner from former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu to seal the win after Mame Niang had levelled the tie in the second half.

Maritzburg started the game on the front foot and were nearly ahead in the sixth minute when Mekoa picked up the ball 30-yards out and sent a shot thudding into the base of the upright.

Eagles though were not looking intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and could also have scored two minutes later, when Philani Cele nodded Mazwi Mncube’s dangerous free kick over the bar.

The game remained well balanced as Cele made a brilliant tackle to block a shot from Mohau Mokate, before Mpho Mvelase headed over from another Mncube free kick.

The Team of Choice suffered a setback in the 45th minute when captain Bevan Fransman was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

But the Midlands team brushed that off as they took the lead in the third minute of first half added time, when Mekoa scrambled the ball in from close range after some brilliant work on the flank by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Eagles, however, were always in the game and it took a fantastic save by Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori to stop Cele from scoring in the 54th minute.

And the NFD side had their reward with 20 regulation minutes to play when former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Niang converted from the penalty spot after an infringement by Xulu, in what looked a harsh call from the officials.

The match was poised for a thrilling finale, but the weather had other ideas as a thunderstorm forced the players off the field in the 82nd minute, proceedings delayed until after 6pm before it resumed under floodlights.

Mvelase was inches away from putting Eagles in front two minutes after the restart when he smashed a shot into the crossbar.

But it was to be the PSL team’s day as Mekoa turned provider in the 89th minute, his corner kick allowing Xulu to earn redemption for giving the away the earlier penalty with a well-taken headed winner.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

poll

