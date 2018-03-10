Baroka FC dispatch Steenberg

Chippa had the first real chance of the encounter just after the 20 minute mark when Mpho Kgaswane tried his luck from just outside the area, but his shot was marginally wide of the mark.

Chippa, the seventh-placed team on the Premiership log, took the lead moments before the interval. Madzungo Sidumo found himself on the end of a good cross from Gift Motupa, as he deposited the ball into an open net to take a 1-0 lead for his side.

Once they had the lead, Chippa looked more confident as they began the second period.

Kgaswane came close to doubling the lead for Chippa with 60 minutes played, but had his shot cleared off the line by the scurrying Steenberg defence.

The match was ended as a contest with six minutes remaining. Again Motupa was the provider of a pinpoint cross as Tebogo Sodi nudged the ball home to created a two-goal cushion.

There would be no further change of score, as Baroka eased into the quarterfinals of the cup competition.

