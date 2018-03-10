 
Nedbank Cup News 10.3.2018 07:30 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs takes on Matthew Rowell of Stellenbosch FC during the Nedbank Cup game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to avoid an upset when they meet Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last-16 match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight.

Amakhosi are wounded at the moment after losing 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby last weekend and they’ll be looking to bounce back to winning ways this evening.

Stellenbosch, on the other side, will be looking to upset Amakhosi and return to wining ways.

Stellies are heading into the Cup encounter winless in their last three matches in the NFD, after registering two defeats and one draw in their last three encounters.

