Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Amakhosi are wounded at the moment after losing 3-1 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby last weekend and they’ll be looking to bounce back to winning ways this evening.

Stellenbosch, on the other side, will be looking to upset Amakhosi and return to wining ways.

Stellies are heading into the Cup encounter winless in their last three matches in the NFD, after registering two defeats and one draw in their last three encounters.

