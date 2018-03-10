 
Nedbank Cup News 10.3.2018 02:30 pm

Live report: Free State Stars vs Chippa United

Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars and Paseka Mako of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Free State Stars and Chippa United at Goble Park Stadium. (Photo by Charl Lombard/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars host Chippa United in what is expected to be a tightly contested Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Goble Park Stadium today.

Follow the game live HERE!

Ea Lla Koto go into this encounter on a high after handing Baroka a 2-0 drubbing in their last clash and they’ll be looking to continue their winning ways.

The Chilli Boys suffered a 2-0 loss to Cape Town City in their last match and the loss led to the sacking of coach Teboho Moloi.

Moloi has since been replaced by Vladislav Heric.

