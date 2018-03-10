Live report: Free State Stars vs Chippa United

Follow the game live HERE!

Ea Lla Koto go into this encounter on a high after handing Baroka a 2-0 drubbing in their last clash and they’ll be looking to continue their winning ways.

The Chilli Boys suffered a 2-0 loss to Cape Town City in their last match and the loss led to the sacking of coach Teboho Moloi.

Moloi has since been replaced by Vladislav Heric.

