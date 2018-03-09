 
PSL News 9.3.2018 04:01 pm

Chiefs to rectify mistakes in Nedbank cup run  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ryan Moon and team mates celebrating their goal during the Absa Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on February 17, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says he is feeling the pressure to win a trophy in the colours of Amakhosi.

Cardoso hopes the team doesn’t miss a step in the Nedbank Cup allow the chance of winning a trophy slip through their fingers.

“Being at Chiefs is pressure you have all the fans on your back, you have got to live with it. If you can’t handle pressure this is not the place for you to be. Every game we go to there are about 20 000 fans plus. We live off the pressure you know,” said Cardoso.

The defender has had a good season forming a successful partnership with Teenage Hadebe. The former Free State Stars defender welcomes the support from the senior players that have won trophies for the team.

“The senior players keep pushing us, they keep telling they want to win another trophy before they retire, we keep saying we going to change it around and every time the chances comes we keep failing and hopefully this time will change it around and win this Nedbank trophy.”

Amakhosi will play against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

