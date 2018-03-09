Pirates striker recovering after surgery

Kutumela has started working on his return to the squad. It is not clear when the striker will be back on the bench, as the Pirates medical team don’t want to rush him.

The medical team has not given a return date after the surgery despite saying he could be out for six weeks after he was injured.

“Meanwhile, defender Diamond Thopola is said to be nearing full fitness, and is expected to start training fully with the rest of the team on Monday,” read the statement on the Pirates website.

