PSL News 9.3.2018 03:04 pm

Pirates striker recovering after surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Teammates congratulate Justin Shonga of Orlando Pirates on his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates striker Thabiso Kutumela has started physiotherapy after undergoing a successful ankle injury.

Kutumela has started working on his return to the squad. It is not clear when the striker will be back on the bench, as the Pirates medical team don’t want to rush him.

The medical team has not given a return date after the surgery despite saying he could be out for six weeks after he was injured.

“Meanwhile, defender Diamond Thopola is said to be nearing full fitness, and is expected to start training fully with the rest of the team on Monday,” read the statement on the Pirates website.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs P City
Chippa Utd vs FS Stars
Chiefs vs AmaZulu
Arrows vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 0-2 P City
Celtic 1-0 Ajax
P City 2-2 Arrows
P Stars 1-2 FS Stars
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 23 44
2 Orlando Pirates 23 39
3 Free State Stars 23 37
4 Maritzburg United 23 35
5 Kaizer Chiefs 24 35
6 Cape Town City 24 34
7 Baroka FC 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 29
9 Bloem Celtic 22 29
10 Golden Arrows 23 27
11 Polokwane City 23 27
12 Chippa United 23 27
13 AmaZulu 23 27
14 SuperSport United 24 27
15 Ajax Cape Town 23 24
16 Platinum Stars 23 17
Click to see full log table

