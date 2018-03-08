 
PSL News 8.3.2018 02:36 pm

I really wanted a hat-trick against Chiefs – Memela

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 03: Luvuyo Memela celebrating his goal with team mates of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela says he wanted to score a hat-trick against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Memela came off the bench to score two goals for Pirates, leading the Buccaneers to victory.

The 30-year-old wanted to become the second player to score a hat-trick in the Soweto derby after Jerry Sikhosana in 1996.

“I wanted to score a hat-trick goal. When I got to the ball and when I looked and saw Shabba, I thought, let me delay and see what he does,” Memela told reporters.

“So I pretended like I am playing around, so when he came, when I did that skill, I wanted him to come [to] this side and [then I] go run down the line, but he touched it with his big toe.

“So, I wanted to score a hat-trick goal, I really wanted to score a hat-trick.”

