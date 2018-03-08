I really wanted a hat-trick against Chiefs – Memela

Memela came off the bench to score two goals for Pirates, leading the Buccaneers to victory.

The 30-year-old wanted to become the second player to score a hat-trick in the Soweto derby after Jerry Sikhosana in 1996.

“I wanted to score a hat-trick goal. When I got to the ball and when I looked and saw Shabba, I thought, let me delay and see what he does,” Memela told reporters.

“So I pretended like I am playing around, so when he came, when I did that skill, I wanted him to come [to] this side and [then I] go run down the line, but he touched it with his big toe.

“So, I wanted to score a hat-trick goal, I really wanted to score a hat-trick.”

