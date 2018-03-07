Moloi not bitter after Chippa sacking

Moloi is grateful that chairman Siviwe Mpengesi gave him his first coaching gig. The Orlando Pirates legend says he will wait for another coaching job.

A poor run of form saw Moloi lose his job after his tenure at the club got off to a good start.

“I would like to thank Chippa for giving me an opportunity, football is a business these days and no one would have taken this chance. I broke the record to become the first coach for Chippa to win a coach of the month award.

“I am just happy that he gave me an opportunity and no one else would have given me the chance,” said Moloi to the SABC.

