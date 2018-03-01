Jose Torrealba shares his Soweto Derby moments

Torrealba is currently a free agent and lives in Bolivia with his wife and kids.

Do you still follow South African football?

Yes, I do follow the league.

Take us through the week leading up to the Soweto Derby what was the feeling like?

It was always a very exciting week. All the coverage from media, expectations inside the team, the pressure, and this kind of game motivated me very much to do a good game.

What are some of the things that the coach would say to the team leading up to the derby?

I can’t remember exactly the words but for sure everybody in the club wanted to win it.

Did you feel the pressure, and have you felt that kind of pressure ever since playing football?

Yes, I did feel it but in a good way, I mean, this pressure motivated me to work harder during the week and also have more rest at home than before others games.

5. Which Pirates player did you hate facing in the derby, who were some of the difficult defenders to beat at Pirates, and why were they difficult to beat in your opinion?

It was difficult to play against Benson Mhlongo [who is now an assistant coach at Pirates] and Isaac Chansa. They always brought the best out of you if you wanted to beat them.

Which players did you enjoy playing with at Chiefs.

Many but if I have to choose one it have to be David Mathebula, what an incredible player in my opinion. I used to enjoy every training session with him.

Which team do you play for now?

Currently I’m free agent. I did play the second part of 2017 in Bolivia but right now I’m just working on my own.

