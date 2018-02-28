Ajax win a boost out of the drop zone

The victory, after claiming just a point in their last two matches, takes Muhsin Ertugral’s side one point above Polokwane City, who do however have two matches in hand.

Ajax started the match fired up and nearly scored twice in the opening three minutes as SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams denied Yannick Zakri at the near post after a storming run by the Ivorian before he also stopped Clayton Daniels’ header going in for an own goal, following a Zakri cross.

As the Urban Warriors kept up their high energy, high tempo pressing game, there was a chance for Toriq Losper in the ninth minute, but after making space in the box, his shot from a tight angle struck the outside of the post.

Zakri then wasted a golden chance when he flashed a header wide on 32 minutes before SuperSport ended the half with a couple of attacks, one ending with Grant Kekana’s shot being blocked on the line.

But the home side were back at it after the break and they were in front in the 50th minute when the ball broke for Losper and he passed to Fagrie Lakay, who was given space to fire in a shot into the bottom corner from 20-yards out, the Cape Town-born striker netting against the team who loaned him out to Ajax just last month.

Losper could well have doubled the lead a minute later, but after a cross came to him sharply in the box, he fired over the bar from 15-yards out.

With Matsatsantsa pushing numbers up front, there were chances on the break for the hosts and they had their second goal 13 minutes from time when Williams spilt a cross from Roderick Kabwe, which allowed central defender Mario Booysen to finish smartly from close range.

There was nearly a third when Tendai Ndoro went clean through on goal a minute later, but this time Williams did well to get a hand to his parting shot.

The action continued right up until the end of what was a lively game, chances opening up at both ends and SuperSport nearly scored right at the end when Ajax midfielder Morne Nel deflected a shot onto his own post.

But when the final whistle blew, the scoreline was just reward for the commitment and urgency the Cape club showed on the night.

