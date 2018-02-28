Ndoro accuses Zimbabwean teammate of witchcraft

According to Isolezwe Mahachi called Ndoro before the game and told him the exact score of last Sunday’s match between Ajax and Arrows before the game even began and who would score and how.

Mahachi is said to have told Ndoro that Arrows would win through a penalty scored by Limbikani Mzava and this is exactly what happened.

After the game on Sunday at the Princess Magogo Stadium, a reporter from Isolezwe overheard Ndoro telling Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri of his telephone conversation with Mahachi, calling him a witch for correctly predicting the result.

