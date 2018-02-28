 
menu
PSL News 28.2.2018 10:10 am

Ndoro accuses Zimbabwean teammate of witchcraft

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro has reportedly accused Golden Arrows winger Kudakwashe Mahachi of witchcraft.

According to Isolezwe Mahachi called Ndoro before the game and told him the exact score of last Sunday’s match between Ajax and Arrows before the game even began and who would score and how.

READ: Mulenga could make Pirates debut in Soweto Derby

Mahachi is said to have told Ndoro that Arrows would win through a penalty scored by Limbikani Mzava and this is exactly what happened.

After the game on Sunday at the Princess Magogo Stadium, a reporter from Isolezwe overheard Ndoro telling Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri of his telephone conversation with Mahachi, calling him a witch for correctly predicting the result.

ALSO READ: Mosimane calls for experienced referees

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Benni rues City’s poor finishing 28.2.2018
Baroka CEO explains Masuluke and Shaku’s absence 27.2.2018
Has Usain Bolt signed for Sundowns? 27.2.2018

readers' choice

Baroka send City packing
Phakaaathi

Baroka send City packing

Chiefs set to loan out youngster
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out youngster

Sundowns trio set to leave the club
Phakaaathi

Sundowns trio set to leave the club

I was never involved in Meyiwa murder investigation – General Sibiya
Phakaaathi

I was never involved in Meyiwa murder investigation – General Sibiya

Mosimane likens Tau to Messi and Ronaldo
Phakaaathi

Mosimane likens Tau to Messi and Ronaldo

fixtures

Ajax CT vs SuperSport Utd
AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Chiefs 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 22 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Polokwane City 21 23
15 Ajax Cape Town 22 21
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.