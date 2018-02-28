 
PSL News 28.2.2018 09:55 am

Shonga hopes to score more goals for Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Justin Shonga of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Justin Shonga has sent a warning message to major rivals Kaizer Chiefs after Orlando Pirates thrashed Chippa United last weekend.

Having scored twice to help Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 4-2 last weekend, the Zambian striker is hoping to continue hitting the back of the net, especially as the Buccaneers’ next fixture is the key Soweto derby against Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Victory over the Chilli Boys saw the Buccaneers close the gap to only four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league standings and Shonga was in good form, picking up the Man-of-the-Match accolade for his two clinical finishes.

“I’m very happy to have helped the club get maximum points. We have been working very hard at training and these are the results. We are all totally committed and are determined to do well this season. And for me, being able to score this past weekend was a big deal and it will help in terms of boosting my confidence,” said Shonga.

“It is good that we are playing well and getting good results. We have a huge game coming up over the weekend and we want to do well and win the game. Hopefully I will be on the scoresheet again.”

READ: Mulenga could make Pirates debut in Soweto Derby

Shonga says he grew up supporting Pirates back in his home country of Zambia and says he used to watch the Pirates and Chiefs battles on television.

“I’m excited to be part of it. I followed the derby from when I was very young, when Pirates had the likes of Isaac Chansa and Collins Mbesuma. It is a very big game and we want to win it for the fans and the badge. This game is watched all over Africa and many people in Zambia follow it.”

Pirates have surged up the table this season and have put themselves in with a shot at the title. The 21-year-old Shonga said he would love to see them finish the league in a good position so that the club can compete in continental competitions.

“It will be very good to finish the season well because we will be able to compete in Caf competitions. I would really like to see us competing on the continent and it will be good for me because it will be the first time I get to play in the Caf tournaments,” he added.

READ: Mobara boost for Pirates ahead of Soweto Derby

fixtures

Ajax CT vs SuperSport Utd
AmaZulu vs Sundowns
Wits vs Baroka
CT City vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 2-0 CT City
Arrows 1-0 Ajax CT
Chippa Utd 2-4 Pirates
Chiefs 0-0 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 22 40
2 Orlando Pirates 22 36
3 Kaizer Chiefs 22 35
4 Maritzburg United 22 34
5 Free State Stars 22 34
6 Baroka FC 23 31
7 Cape Town City 23 31
8 Bidvest Wits 22 28
9 Chippa United 21 27
10 AmaZulu 22 27
11 Golden Arrows 22 26
12 SuperSport United 22 26
13 Bloem Celtic 21 26
14 Polokwane City 21 23
15 Ajax Cape Town 22 21
16 Platinum Stars 22 17
Click to see full log table

