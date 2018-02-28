Shonga hopes to score more goals for Pirates

Having scored twice to help Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 4-2 last weekend, the Zambian striker is hoping to continue hitting the back of the net, especially as the Buccaneers’ next fixture is the key Soweto derby against Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Victory over the Chilli Boys saw the Buccaneers close the gap to only four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league standings and Shonga was in good form, picking up the Man-of-the-Match accolade for his two clinical finishes.

“I’m very happy to have helped the club get maximum points. We have been working very hard at training and these are the results. We are all totally committed and are determined to do well this season. And for me, being able to score this past weekend was a big deal and it will help in terms of boosting my confidence,” said Shonga.

“It is good that we are playing well and getting good results. We have a huge game coming up over the weekend and we want to do well and win the game. Hopefully I will be on the scoresheet again.”

Shonga says he grew up supporting Pirates back in his home country of Zambia and says he used to watch the Pirates and Chiefs battles on television.

“I’m excited to be part of it. I followed the derby from when I was very young, when Pirates had the likes of Isaac Chansa and Collins Mbesuma. It is a very big game and we want to win it for the fans and the badge. This game is watched all over Africa and many people in Zambia follow it.”

Pirates have surged up the table this season and have put themselves in with a shot at the title. The 21-year-old Shonga said he would love to see them finish the league in a good position so that the club can compete in continental competitions.

“It will be very good to finish the season well because we will be able to compete in Caf competitions. I would really like to see us competing on the continent and it will be good for me because it will be the first time I get to play in the Caf tournaments,” he added.

