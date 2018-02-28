 
PSL News 28.2.2018 09:28 am

Komphela foresees a pulsating Soweto Derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Stephen Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Stephen Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela foresees a pulsating Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon when his side meet traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi left their fans unhappy when they huffed and puffed but could not beat Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday night, the match ending in a goalless draw.

The Buccaneers were, however, in serious business mode in a 4-2 win over Chippa United the following day, a result that meant they leapfrogged Chiefs into second spot in the Absa Premiership.

Komphela will hope that, inasmuch as it would be wrong for players to reserve their energy for the derby, his side will be back in the derby in the fine form they showed prior to the Celtic game.

“This is one match which will be defining for us,” said Komphela. “On the tactical aspect – we both play 3-4-3. We both play it so well. I foresee sparks,” he added.

Komphela is aware that it is difficult not to be caught up in the hype of the derby, but wants his side to focus on their own end of the deal – delivering the goods.

“It is a busy week,” said the 50-year-old mentor. “There will be a lot of activities. It becomes hectic but it comes with the magnitude of the game. We must remain focused on the match itself.”

Komphela said he would use the hype to remind his players that this is what happens at every club preparing to play Amakhosi.

“When teams get the fixture list at the start of the season, they immediately go and mark the day when they will be playing Chiefs or Pirates. Every team looks at our matches the same way we are looking at the Pirates match. It is always a big occasion.

“The same preparation you go through for Pirates should be the same for every game because all the other 15 teams prepare that way for us,” he explained.

