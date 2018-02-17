Live report: Baroka FC vs Chippa
Phakaaathi Reporter
Baroka FC teammates celebrate a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Baroka FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 12, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
Baroka FC will host Chippa United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Baroka will be without their head coach Kgoloko Thobejane on the bench after he was suspended by the club, the team has suspended several players for allegedly drinking alcohol in the team bus after a league game.
Follow the game live HERE!
