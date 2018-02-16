Maritzburg win fiery KZN derby

Both goals – from Bandile Shandu and Siphesihle Ndlovu, came near the end of each half in what was an open and action-packed, no-punches-pulled league thriller.

Playing in front of a sizable and enthusiastic crowd in Pietermaritzburg, the hosts had an early chance through Andrea Fileccia, but after an assured first touch he fired straight at AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

AmaZulu came storming back and Siyabonga Nomvethe was twice denied by Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori before Sibusiso Mabiliso headed wide and Ovidy Kararu missed the target from a tight angle.

But Maritzburg regained the initiative around the half-hour mark and after Mbatha had done well to keep out a Bevan Fransman free kick, they went in front five minutes before the break after Deolin Mekoa and Lebogang Maboe combined in breath-taking fashion before the latter set up Shandu to slot home from six yards out.

United could have increased their lead in the 43rd minute, but Siphesihle Ndlovu got his angles wrong and wasted a good chance.

The visitors came out fighting after the break and had Maritzburg on the back foot, only to go down to 10 men after Butholezwe Ncube received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 63rd minute.

But Usuthu continued to create chances, especially from set play, as Sadat Ouro-Akoriko and Thapelo Nyongo both sent headers wide.

Mekoa then came agonisingly close at the other end to adding a second goal for the hosts when his curling effort hit the bar four minutes from time.

But the goal was to come, some more scintillating combination play resulting in Ndlovu sliding in to score at the back post.

Such was the heated nature of the derby that there was an ugly late bust-up between nearly all of the players after Ndlovu had fouled Ouro-Akoriko, but there were only a couple of yellow cards and no further dismissals.

