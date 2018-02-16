 
PSL News 16.2.2018 10:38 pm

Maritzburg win fiery KZN derby

Lebohang Maboe and Deolin Mekoa of Maritzburg United celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on February 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United moved above Kaizer Chiefs and up to the fourth position ahead of the weekend’s action after they edged local rivals AmaZulu 2-0 in a riveting KZN derby at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

Both goals – from Bandile Shandu and Siphesihle Ndlovu, came near the end of each half in what was an open and action-packed, no-punches-pulled league thriller.

Playing in front of a sizable and enthusiastic crowd in Pietermaritzburg, the hosts had an early chance through Andrea Fileccia, but after an assured first touch he fired straight at AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

AmaZulu came storming back and Siyabonga Nomvethe was twice denied by Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori before Sibusiso Mabiliso headed wide and Ovidy Kararu missed the target from a tight angle.

But Maritzburg regained the initiative around the half-hour mark and after Mbatha had done well to keep out a Bevan Fransman free kick, they went in front five minutes before the break after Deolin Mekoa and Lebogang Maboe combined in breath-taking fashion before the latter set up Shandu to slot home from six yards out.

United could have increased their lead in the 43rd minute, but Siphesihle Ndlovu got his angles wrong and wasted a good chance.

The visitors came out fighting after the break and had Maritzburg on the back foot, only to go down to 10 men after Butholezwe Ncube received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 63rd minute.

But Usuthu continued to create chances, especially from set play, as Sadat Ouro-Akoriko and Thapelo Nyongo both sent headers wide.

Mekoa then came agonisingly close at the other end to adding a second goal for the hosts when his curling effort hit the bar four minutes from time.

But the goal was to come, some more scintillating combination play resulting in Ndlovu sliding in to score at the back post.

Such was the heated nature of the derby that there was an ugly late bust-up between nearly all of the players after Ndlovu had fouled Ouro-Akoriko, but there were only a couple of yellow cards and no further dismissals.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

