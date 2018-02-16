 
PSL News 16.2.2018 12:56 pm

Chiefs fans thank Komphela’s dress code for good results

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Following a sudden change in fortunes for Kaizer Chiefs, Amakhosi supporters believe coach Steve Komphela new outfits have something to do with it.

Komphela is known for wearing suits on match days at Chiefs, however, he has been wearing stylish outfits in the second half on the 2017/18 season.

Amakhosi are yet to lose a game since Komphela changed his wardrobe.

