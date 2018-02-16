Chiefs fans thank Komphela’s dress code for good results

Komphela is known for wearing suits on match days at Chiefs, however, he has been wearing stylish outfits in the second half on the 2017/18 season.

Amakhosi are yet to lose a game since Komphela changed his wardrobe.

Ever since Steve Komphela stopped wearing the fancy suits Chiefs is winning the matches… 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/jxnzv2NU9S — TwittaNerd™🐦 (@LindoMyeni) 12 February 2018

Fancy suit was a curse to him. I believe — MACHABA TUMELO TUKS (@tumelochris3) 12 February 2018

The German coach has that Jersey and Herve Rennard has that white shirt — Zozo Mapuma (@Zozo93292129) 12 February 2018

Pitso wears tracksuit and he stays winning, remember Tinkler had a certain shirt while at Pirates so I see your point — Zozo Mapuma (@Zozo93292129) 12 February 2018

