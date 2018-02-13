 
menu
local soccer 13.2.2018 12:20 pm

Jordaan’s inspiring words to Bantwana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Safa president Danny Jordaan (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Safa president Danny Jordaan (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has urged the national Under-17 women team to qualify for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

Bantwana beat Morocco 5-1 in the first leg of the qualifiers played at the Dobsonville Stadium last week to widen their chances of qualifying for the global competition.

“It is important that you got on a front foot, remember you came a long way to get here and now you are just 90 minutes away from fulfilling a dream.” said Jordaan.

“The World Cup means you are one of the best 16 teams in the world and it means each and every player will be considered as one of the best players in the world.”

Bantwana departed for Morocco on Tuesday with the second leg scheduled to take place this Saturday at Stade Boubker Aamar in Sale.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans keen on Erasmus’ return to Orlando

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move
Phakaaathi

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Baxter joins Kaizer Chiefs

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him
Phakaaathi

‘Rama’ told Chiefs coaches they are making a mistake by playing him

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move
Phakaaathi

Salary demand stalls Pienaar’s City move

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.