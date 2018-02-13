Jordaan’s inspiring words to Bantwana

Bantwana beat Morocco 5-1 in the first leg of the qualifiers played at the Dobsonville Stadium last week to widen their chances of qualifying for the global competition.

“It is important that you got on a front foot, remember you came a long way to get here and now you are just 90 minutes away from fulfilling a dream.” said Jordaan.

“The World Cup means you are one of the best 16 teams in the world and it means each and every player will be considered as one of the best players in the world.”

Bantwana departed for Morocco on Tuesday with the second leg scheduled to take place this Saturday at Stade Boubker Aamar in Sale.

