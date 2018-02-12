 
PSL News 12.2.2018 12:05 pm

Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat has parted ways with his agent, Siyabulela Loyilane, after the Zimbabwean failed to secure a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window.

Billiat was linked with several clubs including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but remained with the Brazilians.

The 27-year-old is said to have been unhappy with his agent’s failure to secure a move away from Sundowns and decided to terminate his contract with Loyilane.

“Billiat is no longer my client. We terminated our relationship a few days ago. I don’t know who he is working with now,” Loyilane told Independent Media.

She admitted that failure to secure a transfer for the player in the last transfer window was the main reason for severing ties.

“Yes, that is the main reason why we decided to end our relationship, and I don’t know what to say more than that,” she added.

Billiat, whose contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of June, will leave the club as a free agent.

It is not clear at this stage as to who will represent him in the future.

ALSO READ: Baroka suspend players for allegedly drinking alcohol

