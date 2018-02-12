Billiat dumps agent after failed January move

Billiat was linked with several clubs including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but remained with the Brazilians.

The 27-year-old is said to have been unhappy with his agent’s failure to secure a move away from Sundowns and decided to terminate his contract with Loyilane.

“Billiat is no longer my client. We terminated our relationship a few days ago. I don’t know who he is working with now,” Loyilane told Independent Media.

She admitted that failure to secure a transfer for the player in the last transfer window was the main reason for severing ties.

“Yes, that is the main reason why we decided to end our relationship, and I don’t know what to say more than that,” she added.

Billiat, whose contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of June, will leave the club as a free agent.

It is not clear at this stage as to who will represent him in the future.

ALSO READ: Baroka suspend players for allegedly drinking alcohol

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.