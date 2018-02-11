 
Nedbank Cup News 11.2.2018 07:47 pm

Celtic pip SuperSport on penalties

ANA
Patrick Tignyemb of Bloemfontein Celtic during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 11 February 2018 © Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic won 5-4 on penalties against SuperSport United in their Nedbank Cup last 32 round fixture played at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

The score was dead-locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, without further change to the score after 30 minutes of extra time as the sides marched to penalties.

Phunya Sele Sele, as Celtic are known, should have been 2-0 to the good in the 36th minute when striker Ndumiso Mabena scored from the penalty spot.

The former Platinum Stars goal-getter fluffed a penalty attempt in the 17th minute, with SuperSport goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa pulling off a save to keep the scored level at that stage.

The pay channel-owned club had to wait until as late as the 58th minute to get back into the match, when Zimbabwean striker Kingston Nkhatha produced a class cross which found teenage midfield prodigy Sipho Mbule, who slotted the ball home.

SuperSport, who ended a four-match winless streak with a 4-2 thrashing of Celtic in the league in Tshwane eight days back, have struggled to find the form that got them to the silver medal in the CAF African Confederation Cup, late last year.

Celtic, who have seemed to lose some of their fizz after an impressive first half of the season, have returned statistics of just two draws and three losses in their last five league matches, and will face Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership home fixture next Sunday.

SuperSport will take on bottom-of-the-log Platinum Stars in their next league encounter in Rustenburg on February 20.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

