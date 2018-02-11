Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows – our predictions

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will win and why.

Why Chiefs will win (Jonty Mark, Phakaaathi Editor)

Kaizer Chiefs, and especially Steve Komphela, do seem to be in a bit of last-chance saloon when it comes to this season’s Nedbank Cup.

Amakhosi, it is all-too-well documented, have not won a major domestic trophy since Komphela took over in 2015, and with the Absa Premiership title looking a long shot unless they can find a way to turn more draws into wins, the 2018 Nedbank Cup does look like their best opportunity at finally giving Komphela something to stick in the trophy cabinet.

Fortunately for Chiefs, they were drawn at home to Golden Arrows in the last 32, a side that they certainly have a hold over, if one looks at past results between the two teams.

Arrows have managed a couple of Premiership draws at Chiefs in the last couple of seasons, but generally, it is Amakhosi who have dominated this fixture, with six wins and four draws in the last ten meetings.

One has to go all the way back to the 2011/12 season to find the last time Arrows beat Chiefs, at 2-1 win at Amakhosi courtesy of goals from Collins Mbesuma and Musa Bilankulu.

Chiefs also go into Sunday’s game against Arrows in decent form, unbeaten in their last seven matches, while Arrows have won just one of their last ten, falling apart a bit after a good start to the 2017/18 campaign.

I fully expect Chiefs to win this one, probably 2-0.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2 Golden Arrows 0

Why Arrows will win (Khaya Ndubane, Online Content Manager)

The last time Chiefs and Arrows met in a cup competition was in 2007 in this very cup and it was Abafana Bes’thende who emerge victorious in a penalty shootout. One cannot rule out the possibility of this happening this afternoon when the teams meet at FNB Stadium. With the last two games between the sides ending in draws, this promises to be a tightly contested affair.

Word coming out of Naturena is that coach Steve Komphela has been given an ultimatum to either win silverware or bust. So the pressure will be on him and his Amakhosi team to deliver this afternoon. For Arrows, they come into this game with nothing to prove. Plus we all know that players get motivated when they face a big team like Chiefs, which makes this one a tricky game for Amakhosi. I therefore, predict an upset this afternoon.

I’m tempted to say Arrows will beat Chiefs on penalties against today, but I think they’ll edge them 2-1 in the end.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1 Golden Arrows 2

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.