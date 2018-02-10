Eagles v Stars match postponed
Referee, Victor Gomes (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
The Nedbank Cup last 32 round fixture between National First Division side Super Eagles and top flight club Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday evening, was postponed due to a water-logged field.
Referee Victor Gomes inspected the pitch and declared the field unfit for play due to the amount of water on it.
The PSL will reschedule the match and the new date will be announced in due course.
