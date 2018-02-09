Blow by blow: Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Follow the game live HERE!

Igugu leKapa are undefeated in their last six National First Division matches and they will be looking their winning streak by beating the Brazilians.

In Sundowns, however, they face a side that holds South Africa’s record for the most goals scored in a game with a 24-0 margin over Powerlines FC recorded in March 2012.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana got seven goals in that match, but insists playing a side they are familiar with makes for better preparation.

“The teams are better to play against because you know you can plan for them and deploy a game plan that you know will kill theirs. With these ones, you can plan but you have to go there and assume that they will come with this kind of formation and what tactics they are going to come up with,” he said.

