 
menu
Nedbank Cup News 10.2.2018 10:00 am

Mulenga set to make Pirates debut

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Augustine Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Augustine Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga is in line to make his debut for Orlando Pirates when they host Ajax Cape Town in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Orlando Stadium tonight.

The reigning Zambian Footballer-of-the-Year was announced as one of the Buccaneers’ new acquisitions from Zanaco FC in the January transfer window.

Bucs coach Micho Sredojevic has revealed the striker has started training with his new team-mates and is available for selection.

“Augustine Mulenga is with us, we shall judge the situation whether we will use him on Saturday knowing he is new to the club and has to adjust to the culture, tradition and style of life at the club and the game model we are using,” said Sredojevic.

The tie between the sides comes just after a week following Ajax’s 3-0 hammering of Pirates in a league match at the Cape Town Stadium. Sredojevic says they have put that result behind them and will be looking to rectify the mistakes they made in that match.

“We don’t bear any grudges. I am extremely proud and happy with the performance of the players,” the Bucs mentor continued.

“As students of the game, we know cup competitions are totally different to league games. We have three strategic targets in front of us: to keep dominating and having an effective build-up and we want to have much better conversion rate than we had the other day in Cape Town.

“Most importantly we want to keep it tight at the back and not allow situations that occurred against us the last time. We want a balance between creating build-up, sharp attack, tough defending and stopping counter-attacks.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension
Phakaaathi

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension

Blow by blow: Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.