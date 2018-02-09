 
Nedbank Cup News 9.2.2018 10:11 am

Pirates supporters lifeblood of the club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Orlando Pirates fans cheer ther team at Soccer City Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is expecting the club’s fans to come out and rally behind the team, as they search for the first piece of silverware in their last two seasons.

Pirates will meet Ajax Cape Town in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between of the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium onn Saturday.

The Buccaneers mentor says he understands the high demands of the club’s supporters, but he is glad to see that the Ghost are starting to see the team’s progress by attending games at the stadium.

“We are expecting our supporters to come out in numbers and give us that sense of having a 12th player on the pitch,” said Sredojevic.

“We are driven by them. They are the spiritual owners of the team for all of the 80 years (of our existence), we feel their prayers, and we feel their support and their demands. They are the highest demanding supporters maybe in African football. And that highest demand pushes us to go all out so that we can give our best.

“We are very happy they have recognised the work we have done in order to put the team where it should be. And myself as a supporter, I feel what they are feeling. I am not feeling any pressure, but a huge amount of responsibility together with the technical team and the players to give them the best possible product.”

Bucs will be without midfielder Musa Nyatama, who is suspended, and he is not the only concern for Sredojevic with some of his key players, Mpho Makola and Luvuyo Memela, carrying slight injuries, while Thabiso Kutumela is sick.

“We have certain questions with some of our players ahead of this match, but we believe we shall prepare in the best possible way on the last day tomorrow (today) before we start the competition. We are entering it with the highest possible ambition of winning, but that starts with the first step of total focus and concentration for the game on Saturday.”

