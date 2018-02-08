Ertugral hints at playing Gaxa in new position

The Turkish mentor has converted many players to different positions during his coaching career South Africa.

“He is a South African international and his experience at the moment is more vital than his physical strength‚” Ertugral told Sowetan.

“So there are those elements that he can give the team on the road‚ when we are playing with the ball or without the ball.

“The right decisions that he takes … even without physical fitness.

“He is working hard‚ that [fitness] gap can be closed after the Golden Arrows game [on February 25]‚ then I think he will be completely ready.

“But also I am not scared to put him in because we need a player like that.

“He can also play some other positions,” added Ertugral.

“’Pa’ is a player that when I was with Chiefs‚ I loved how he was he was playing.

“When I was there we couldn’t get him‚ when I left he was on the transfer-list that we had developed at the time and Chiefs got him,” concluded the former Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach.

