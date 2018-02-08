 
Nedbank Cup News 8.2.2018 09:41 am

AmaZulu edge Bucks in extra-time

ANA
Tshepiso Lietsisa of Mthatha Bucks FC comes in to defend Siyethemba Mnguni of AmaZulu FC during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between AmaZulu and Mthatha Bucks at King Zwelithini Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu had to dig deep for a come-from-behind 2-1 extra time victory over NFD strugglers Mthatha Bucks in a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time.

The Eastern Cape side are languishing in second-last place and fighting for survival in the National First Division, just a solitary point ahead of Ubuntu Cape Town, while AmaZulu are perched in mid-table in the elite division.

In what proved to be a match-altering substitution by Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson, he threw attacking midfielder Simphiwe Lumkwana into action off the bench at the start of extra-time.

And no sooner had he joined the fray, than the Durban side were ahead in just three minutes into added time. Butholezwe Ncube was the provider as he delivered a well-angled cross, leaving the unmarked Lumkwana to score.

From that point the hosts were just content to wind down the clock and maintain their lead, which they duly did against the rank underdogs.

Both teams looked good at stages in an opening half which failed to produce a goal.

By and large the home side struggled to assert their dominance on the match and the lower tier side managed to keep them at bay.

The sparse crowd were stunned into silence just before the hour mark when roaming defender Mashale Rantabane rose up to head home a pin-point delivery from a corner by Siyabonga Dubula.

AmaZulu were stung back into action and needed just eight minutes to restore parity when Sadat Ouro-Akoriko levelled matters.

The Togolese international, who was playing more of a midfield holding role initially, flung the game wide open following an incisive run down the left flank by Butholezwe Ncubeni.

In a last-gasp attempt to try avoid dragging the match into extra time, Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson injected a fresh pair of legs into the attack off the bench in the form of Mabhuti Khenzeza, who replaced the hard-running Camaldine Abraw, but to no avail.

