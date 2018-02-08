Ubuntu stun 10-man Polokwane City

Ubuntu, who occupy bottom spot in the National First Division, held no fear in taking the game to their more-fancied opponents, but it was the men in orange who drew first blood when Polokwane defender Salulani Phiri powered the ball home in the 15th minute.

To their credit, the home side kept looking for a way back into the game and were rewarded with an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, when striker Ranga Chivaviro finished off a move to make the score 1-all at the break.

Chivaviro got on to the score sheet against in the 50th minute, when he finished off a corner kick from experienced winger Franklyn Cale to put the minnows into the lead.

Polokwane’s task turned into a mountain to climb on the hour mark when defender Sibusiso Mbonani was sent from the field for allegedly using the elbow against Chivaviro.

With the score dead-locked at 2-2 at full-time, Polokwane’s top flight experience was starting to show in the 30 minutes of extra time and Musona was unlucky not to have scored his second goal of the game, when his shot struck the Ubuntu crossbar and stayed out the 94th minute.

With just four minutes of extra time left on the clock, Ubuntu scored the winner when Temptation Chiwanga’s shot was half-saved by Polokwane goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu, with second half substitute Siyambonga Madikane on hand to tap the loose ball home.

For Polokwane the defeat was the cherry on top of a rotten run of form which has seen them winless in their past five games which consisted of four draws and a loss in league matches.

Polokwane will return to the drawing board to plan for their away league match against Bloemfontein Celtic on February 18, while Ubuntu will be involved in an away trip to Stellenbosch FC in National First Division action a day earlier.

