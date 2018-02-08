 
Nedbank Cup News 8.2.2018 09:32 am

Ubuntu stun 10-man Polokwane City

ANA
Ubuntu Cape Town FC celebrates during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Ubuntu Cape Town and Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City met up with the realities of cup football as they went down 3-2 to National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town in a Nedbank Cup last 32 round match, played at the Athlone Stadium, in Cape Town, on Wednesday evening.

Ubuntu, who occupy bottom spot in the National First Division, held no fear in taking the game to their more-fancied opponents, but it was the men in orange who drew first blood when Polokwane defender Salulani Phiri powered the ball home in the 15th minute.

To their credit, the home side kept looking for a way back into the game and were rewarded with an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, when striker Ranga Chivaviro finished off a move to make the score 1-all at the break.

Chivaviro got on to the score sheet against in the 50th minute, when he finished off a corner kick from experienced winger Franklyn Cale to put the minnows into the lead.

Polokwane’s task turned into a mountain to climb on the hour mark when defender Sibusiso Mbonani was sent from the field for allegedly using the elbow against Chivaviro.

With the score dead-locked at 2-2 at full-time, Polokwane’s top flight experience was starting to show in the 30 minutes of extra time and Musona was unlucky not to have scored his second goal of the game, when his shot struck the Ubuntu crossbar and stayed out the 94th minute.

With just four minutes of extra time left on the clock, Ubuntu scored the winner when Temptation Chiwanga’s shot was half-saved by Polokwane goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu, with second half substitute Siyambonga Madikane on hand to tap the loose ball home.

For Polokwane the defeat was the cherry on top of a rotten run of form which has seen them winless in their past five games which consisted of four draws and a loss in league matches.

Polokwane will return to the drawing board to plan for their away league match against Bloemfontein Celtic on February 18, while Ubuntu will be involved in an away trip to Stellenbosch FC in National First Division action a day earlier.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

