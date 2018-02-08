City’s dominance over Wits continues

The visitors netted in the opening two minutes, but found themselves second best for much of the remainder of the game, yet managed to book their spot in the last 16.

The match got off to an absolute flyer under a heavy downpour as the Cape side went close in the opening seconds through Ayanda Patosi before they took the lead a minute later, debutant Matthew Rusike sinking a sublime header past a despairing Darren Keet after a quality cross from Teko Modise.

The goal stung the hosts into action and they should have levelled matters three minutes later, but from close range Sifiso Myeni swept his shot over the bar.

Sifiso Hlanti was then inches away from curling in a free kick at the far post, before Vincent Pule fired a half-volley over from 18-yards as the Students continued to ask questions of the visiting side with some dangerous balls into the box throughout the remainder of the opening stanza.

The Gauteng team nearly got back into the game five minutes after the restart, but after Thulani Hlatshwayo latched onto a loose ball in the box, his shot was cleared off the line by Modise.

The goalmouth action was, however, quick to subside as the tempo of the game was slowed down, with neither team able to make much progress in what became a stop-start affair.

It was only in the 85th minute that the next chance arrived, Gabadinho Mhango going close for Wits with a shot on the turn.

Bongani Khumalo also had a late opportunity, but sent a shot straight at Walters in the final seconds of the match.

The win was a third for Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City side this season over Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys.

