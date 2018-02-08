 
Pitso lays into referee Victor Gomes

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane speaks to the referee during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns at Bidvest Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane speaks to the referee during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns at Bidvest Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane has said referee Victor Gomes needs a “little bit of counseling”, saying the match official lacks emotional intelligence.

Gomes took centre stage when he reduced Mosimane to a spectator after red-carding him in Masandawana’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City. Mosimane appeared to be protesting against Gomez’s decision against his side.

“The guy wants to be Man-of-the-Match. He wants that centre of attention… you’ve got to give him the space, let him gloat, it is okay,” said Mosimane.

“I will be in the stands for voicing my opinion over a should-to-shoulder challenge. I never swore at him, don’t swear at referees. Could probably be a little bit louder and louder is in relations to the game and what kind of a game it is, and the scoreboard.

“Those things add up to the intensity and the tempo of the game,” added Mosimane, who will be in the stands this Friday when the Brazilians face Cape Town All Stars in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 in the mother city.

Mosimane has urged Gomes to take leaf from other match officials, like Daniel Bennett, and acknowledge where they have erred.

“Daniel Bennett sometimes makes mistakes and he accepts. I speak to Daniel and he says coach I’ve messed it up. He has missed two penalties when we played against Kaizer Chiefs. He accepts and it is okay because at the end of the day, who doesn’t make mistakes.

“Gomes will probably accept like the others accept. They don’t have to come out of the media and say I’ve made a mistake,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has urged Gomes to avoid being the centre of attention.

“But he is a very good referee. He makes mistakes because he gets emotional and he gets hyper. No, you are not the centre of attention – stay low. But he is calm in Caf competitions. I want him to take the same approach here.”

