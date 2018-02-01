 
PSL News 1.2.2018 05:00 pm

Morena says he’ll be fit for Sundowns’ Caf campaign

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns speedy winger Thapelo Morena believes he will be ready in time to help the club in their Champions League campaign.

 

Morena has been out of action for some time due to an injury. He also missed Sundowns’ clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

“I am looking forward to the competition this year after we fell short last year, when we lost to Wydad [Casablanca in the quarterfinals],” the 24-year-old told The Sowetan.

“As a team, we just had to get up on our feet and dust ourselves off after that tough period. Now we have another opportunity to find success in the Champions League.”

“Pitso likes people who work hard. He is a straight talker. He is like my father; when he does not like something he will tell you,” added Morena.

“From when I was a youngster our father taught us discipline and hard work.

“I am taking care of myself. I was raised by a very strict father. So there is no need for me to change who I am just to please people,” concluded the former Bloemfontein Celtic player.

poll

