Hunt upset with Pirates’ new signing

Mlambo joined Pirates from Wits on Monday.

“I’m upset with him. He didn’t even come to say goodbye to us. He just left. But I think it is a good deal for us if we look at his age. We sold him to Pirates and there’s no swap deal. He was injured for the most of his time with us. Last season he only played regularly in the first round and didn’t feature that much in the second round. Other players came in his place and did well in his absence,” Hunt was quoted by IOL.

Mlambo was instrumental in Wits winning the Absa Premiership last season, but the midfielder was not playing regularly under Hunt this season, making just our appearances in the 2017/18 season.

