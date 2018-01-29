Chiefs youngster returns to the club

The 20-year-old was part of the Chiefs’ reserves team that beat Polokwane City 2-0 in the Multichoice Diski Challenge over the weekend. He scored one of the goals for Amakhosi.

Shopane was one of the four Chiefs youngsters who joined the National First Division (NFD) side at the beginning of the season.

The other players were; Luthando Sixhaso, Sibongiseni Ngcobo and Surprise Khopotse.

Shopane and Ngcobo joined All Stars on loan, while Sixhaso and Khopotse were signed as free agents after being released by Chiefs.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.