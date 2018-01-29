 
Chiefs youngster returns to the club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Shopane of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix)

Itumeleng Shopane of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix)

Itumeleng Shopane has returned to Kaizer Chiefs following an unsuccessful loan spell at Cape Town All Stars.

The 20-year-old was part of the Chiefs’ reserves team that beat Polokwane City 2-0 in the Multichoice Diski Challenge over the weekend. He scored one of the goals for Amakhosi.

Shopane was one of the four Chiefs youngsters who joined the National First Division (NFD) side at the beginning of the season.

The other players were; Luthando Sixhaso, Sibongiseni Ngcobo and Surprise Khopotse.

Shopane and Ngcobo joined All Stars on loan, while Sixhaso and Khopotse were signed as free agents after being released by Chiefs.

