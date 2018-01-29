 
menu
PSL News 29.1.2018 02:53 pm

Fans dream of Usain Bolt joining Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau,Usain Bolt ,Kabelo Motsepe and Pitso Mosimane during the Usain Bolt Visit to Mamelodi Sundowns Training Session at Chloorkop on January 29, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Percy Tau,Usain Bolt ,Kabelo Motsepe and Pitso Mosimane during the Usain Bolt Visit to Mamelodi Sundowns Training Session at Chloorkop on January 29, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt trained with Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday morning.

Twitter was buzzing with images and videos Bolt kicking the ball with Sundowns players at training.

READ: Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Sundowns supports were quick to advise coach Pitso Mosimane on which positions Bolt could play at Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Teams plan against me nowadays – Khune

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Teams plan against me nowadays – Khune 29.1.2018
Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment 29.1.2018
Letsholonyane and Daniels extend SuperSport stay 26.1.2018

readers' choice

Arrows and Baroka share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and Baroka share the spoils

Celtic and City play to a draw
Phakaaathi

Celtic and City play to a draw

Komphela explains late substitutions
Phakaaathi

Komphela explains late substitutions

Pirates set to announce big signings this week
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to announce big signings this week

Pitso happy with Sundowns display
Phakaaathi

Pitso happy with Sundowns display

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs AmaZulu
Ajax CT vs Pirates
CT City vs Sundowns
FS Stars vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

results

Celtic 1-1 CT City
Arrows 2-2 Baroka
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
SuperSport Utd 1-4 Wits
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 19 35
2 Cape Town City 19 31
3 Orlando Pirates 19 30
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Free State Stars 19 29
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 19 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 19 25
10 Golden Arrows 19 23
11 Polokwane City 19 21
12 Bidvest Wits 19 21
13 SuperSport United 18 21
14 AmaZulu 17 19
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.