Fans dream of Usain Bolt joining Sundowns

Twitter was buzzing with images and videos Bolt kicking the ball with Sundowns players at training.

READ: Katsande responds to Pitso’s ‘bully’ comment

Sundowns supports were quick to advise coach Pitso Mosimane on which positions Bolt could play at Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Teams plan against me nowadays – Khune

Usain ran 100 meters in 9.58 meters in 2009…you can kick the ball from our Onyongo to the oppsotion post and he will run with it, beating the offside trap and still score a volley…That’s how fast King Bolt is hahaha. @usainbolt — Leslie Hlongoane (@HlongoaneLeslie) 29 January 2018

We play him all positions all at once…He can run from Onyongo all the way to assist @JRBrockie for 90 minutes KingBolt — Leslie Hlongoane (@HlongoaneLeslie) 29 January 2018

Wow, he must be our defender, our defenders are damn slow so he will gve them cover, BOLT — @rutzkeith (@rutzkeith) 29 January 2018

We should sign him! But I hear @BVB might have beaten us to his signature. — #Cant get Mufasa’d by antelopes (@sandile_khubisa) 29 January 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.