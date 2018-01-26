Ajax and Stars play to a stalemate

The Capetonians were still fuming over the fact that they had to take to the field without their star striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro’s availability to play out the season for Ajax seemingly hangs in the balance with the Urban Warriors being blamed for a potential breach of Fifa rules, which state that a player can be registered with three clubs in a single football season but may only play for two, the Zimbabwean goal-getter has worn the colours of Orlando Pirates, Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly and now Ajax this season.

Predictably, it was the home side which adapted better to the windy conditions and who deserved more than just the one point from the outing.

Despite the absence of Ndoro, Ajax took the game to the Bethlehem-based club and could well have walked away with all three points when midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi watched his strike rebound off the Stars crossbar in the 77th minute, with the visitors’ Ivory Coast international goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare.

Sangare was the busier of the two goalkeepers and kept the Free State side in the game by pulling off several top class saves.

His defenders deserve credit too, with Rooi Mahamutsa clearing the ball off the goal-line in the 26th minute, after Ajax debutant striker Yannick Zakri, signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, had managed to work the ball round the body of Sangare and towards the goalmouth.

Home team midfielder Fagrie Lakay was a constant threat to the visitors, with his speed and clever runs, keeping the Stars’ rear-guard on their toes.

At the other end of the field, Siphelele Mthembu did his best to test Ajax No 1 Brandon Petersen, but Stars seldom looked like a team that had been able to string four consecutive wins together, before coming unstuck 3-0 against Maritzburg United in their previous encounter.

Former Orlando Pirates man Paulus Masehe tried to get the Stars midfield machine to match the efforts of the brave Urban Warriors men, but the visitors would have felt that leaving Cape Town with a point was a good night’s work after all.

Stars, now on 29 points from 19 games, will host Baroka FC in their next league encounter next Saturday, while Ajax, on 17 points from 19 games, will be at home to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.