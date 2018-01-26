Billiat not joining SuperSport – Tinkler

Following Jeremy Brockie’s move to crosstown rivals Sundowns, Matsatsantsa need to bring in fresh talent to bolster the attack.

Billiat has been mentioned in the media as a possible target for SuperSport, however, Tinkler says his club aren’t able to afford the kind of money needed to sign the Sundowns star.

“We need to bring in at least two quality players. We are very thin at the moment. Right now we have Kingston Nkhatha and the young boy Darren Smith and that’s too much pressure to put on the young man,” Tinkler told the media.

“We are fairly close. I don’t want to mention names yet because those processes are still in negotiations and I don’t want things to change in the last minute, and then I look like an idiot.

“I can guarantee you Khama Billiat is not one of them. We don’t have blank cheque books here. We need to bring in at least two quality players.

“The problem with the local market is that is has become extremely expensive. That’s just the harsh reality and I question whether those players are worth that amount of money, and like I said to you, we simply run on a budget,” added Tinkler.

