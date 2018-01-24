 
PSL News 24.1.2018 12:06 pm

Chiefs and Pirates linked with Cameroonian striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Reports coming out of Zimbabwe indicate that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are interested in Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba.

SuperSport United are also said to be interested in the Cameroonian striker.

“Chances are very high that he will leave before the transfer window closes. SuperSport, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have all shown interest, but it’s highly likely that he will join the former,” a source told Zimbabwe’s NewsDay.

“They will have their officials in Harare next week to discuss the possibility of him joining their club. The parties want to keep the negotiations as secretive as possible,” added the source.

Ntouba’s representative has reportedly refuted reports linking the player with the three PSL clubs.

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Celti
Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
P Stars vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
AmaZulu 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Pirates 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 16 18
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

