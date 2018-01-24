Chiefs and Pirates linked with Cameroonian striker

SuperSport United are also said to be interested in the Cameroonian striker.

“Chances are very high that he will leave before the transfer window closes. SuperSport, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have all shown interest, but it’s highly likely that he will join the former,” a source told Zimbabwe’s NewsDay.

“They will have their officials in Harare next week to discuss the possibility of him joining their club. The parties want to keep the negotiations as secretive as possible,” added the source.

Ntouba’s representative has reportedly refuted reports linking the player with the three PSL clubs.

