PSL News 23.1.2018 11:52 am

City snap up Ugandan winger

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy with John Comitis, Cape Town City Chairman (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City have reinforced their attacking department with the signature of Ugandan international Allan Kateregga, the club confirmed on Tuesday morning.

City owner John Comittis says he had a discussion with coach Benni McCarthy on bringing a new player and McCarthy like what he saw in Kateregga after watching him play.

“I sat with Benni and we discussed the need for a left-footed playmaker and winger that could add something unique going forward. There were a few options for us in the market, but once Benni saw Kateregga play he basically just simply said ‘this is the one’,” said Comittis.

Kateregga was playing in the Ugandan Premiership League for KCCA FC, where he was on loan from AC Leopards.

