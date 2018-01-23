City snap up Ugandan winger

City owner John Comittis says he had a discussion with coach Benni McCarthy on bringing a new player and McCarthy like what he saw in Kateregga after watching him play.

“I sat with Benni and we discussed the need for a left-footed playmaker and winger that could add something unique going forward. There were a few options for us in the market, but once Benni saw Kateregga play he basically just simply said ‘this is the one’,” said Comittis.

Kateregga was playing in the Ugandan Premiership League for KCCA FC, where he was on loan from AC Leopards.

