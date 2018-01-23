 
PSL News 23.1.2018

Jali accused of failing to pay participants of his project

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andile Jali. Photo: Barry Aldworth/BackpagePix

KV Oostende midfielder Andile Jali reportedly owes money to participants of his community project.

A visual artist and a local soccer team claim Jali owed them money for the Back to Matatiele Social Festival.

According to Artist Brazil Nqini Jali owes him R12 000 for portraits of celebrities who attended the event.

“We met before he left for Joburg. He told me he was in a hurry and would pay me when he got to Joburg,” Nqini told Sunday World.

“He told me that his accountant was on top of it. When nothing came of his promise, he started ignoring my calls and messages. Now he has blocked me on all his social media pages.

“I need my money because I worked for it. Each portrait took me two days to complete.”

La Liga FC coach Sizwe Matiyane claimed they never received their R40000 prize for winning Jali’s tournament.

“He gave us a cheque after the match, but it bounced when we went to cash it. The bank told us there were no funds in [Jali’s] account.

“We notified the organiser of the tournament and he told us he would let Jali know,” he said.

