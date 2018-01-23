 
menu
PSL News 23.1.2018 11:14 am

Tinkler to get thinking cap on

Michaelson Gumede
Eric Tinkler, coach of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Eric Tinkler, coach of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Eric Tinkler is confronted by two conundrums – one: he has to find a decent replacement for Jeremy Brockie; two: he needs to make sure that his side rediscover the form which saw them reach the Caf Confederation Cup final in November last year.

Last week, Brockie jumped ship to join crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and with Bradley Grobler out with a long-term injury, Tinkler has little option but to go into the market.

“Right now we are thin. We are forced to go into the market. We always have been forced to go into the market,” said Tinkler.

“This is a team who are in a transitional phase right now and unfortunately those transfers we want to bring in are not going to happen overnight. We need to make the right decisions on who those players are.”

SuperSport United are experiencing their worst spell in the Absa Premiership, having only managed a single win in their last 10 league games, leaving them 11th with five points separating them from bottom team Platinum Stars.

Be that as it may, SuperSport can create a bit of breathing space when they host Bernard Molekwa’s Polokwane City tonight at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Tinkler is, to a certain extent, feeling the pressure as a lot was expected from him when he joined Matsatsantsa.

“I put pressure on myself when I am down there and I put pressure on myself when I am up there, nothing changes,” Tinkler said.

“We play to win in every single game and right now we are not capable of doing that, which is obviously a huge concern for us. We need to work on that as a technical team to ensure we get these guys motivated for the Polokwane match.”

United will continue to be without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who has missed the last 12 games due to injury. Nonetheless, Tinkler will not sulk over the absence of the Bafana Bafana international.

“Ronwen is a highly experienced goalkeeper, he has been the main goalkeeper for SuperSport for years and we miss him all the time just like when we miss our top players. But I can’t sit and worry about that and make it an excuse, I need to come up with solutions. That is just the harsh reality of the game.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Benni responds to Ertugral’s ‘baby’ comment, refuses to be ‘screwed over’
Phakaaathi

Benni responds to Ertugral’s ‘baby’ comment, refuses to be ‘screwed over’

Jali to consider Absa Premiership return
Phakaaathi

Jali to consider Absa Premiership return

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Chippa thank Sundowns after Hachi deal
Phakaaathi

Chippa thank Sundowns after Hachi deal

Chiefs player robbed of R70k worth of household items
Phakaaathi

Chiefs player robbed of R70k worth of household items

fixtures

SuperSport Utd vs P City
AmaZulu vs Celti
Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
AmaZulu 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Pirates 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 16 20
12 Polokwane City 17 19
13 AmaZulu 16 18
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.