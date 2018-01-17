 
PSL News 17.1.2018 07:32 pm

Live report: Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United

Deolin Mekoa of Maritzburg United and Thuso Phala of Supersport United at Harry Gwala Stadium (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United have the chance to climb up to third in the table as they seek a third successive Premiership victory when they take on SuperSport United at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight.

Fadlu Davids’ side have won four out of their last six games, including a club-record 4-0 triumph over Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday – the biggest-ever win in their history.

This, after an 11-match winless stretch that lasted nearly three-and-a-half months last year.

Matsatsantsa head into the match in wretched form after failing to win any of their three matches in 2018.

Eric Tinkler’s team lost the last two – to Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows – and are camped out in KwaZulu-Natal this week where they play three games on the trot. The third against AmaZulu follows on Saturday.

The poor run has led to the Tshwane outfit slipping down to 12th in the league standings.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs SuperSport Utd
Wits vs Celtic
CT City vs Ajax CT
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
results

Baroka 2-0 AmaZulu
Arrows 1-0 SuperSport Utd
Chippa Utd 1-1 Wits
Chiefs 2-1 P City
psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Free State Stars 17 28
3 Cape Town City 17 27
4 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
5 Orlando Pirates 17 26
6 Baroka FC 17 25
7 Maritzburg United 16 24
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 16 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 Polokwane City 16 18
12 SuperSport United 14 17
13 Ajax Cape Town 17 16
14 AmaZulu 15 15
15 Bidvest Wits 17 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
