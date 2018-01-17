Live report: Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United

Follow the game live HERE!

Fadlu Davids’ side have won four out of their last six games, including a club-record 4-0 triumph over Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday – the biggest-ever win in their history.

This, after an 11-match winless stretch that lasted nearly three-and-a-half months last year.

Matsatsantsa head into the match in wretched form after failing to win any of their three matches in 2018.

Eric Tinkler’s team lost the last two – to Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows – and are camped out in KwaZulu-Natal this week where they play three games on the trot. The third against AmaZulu follows on Saturday.

The poor run has led to the Tshwane outfit slipping down to 12th in the league standings.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.