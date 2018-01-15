 
PSL News 15.1.2018 05:05 pm

Brockie, fans lament FNB Stadium pitch condition

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium concert: SOURCE: Twitter.

While watching the game between Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City, Jeremy Brockie and some football supporters noticed that the FNB Stadium pitch was not at its usual best.

The venue hosted a number of events during the festive break and it seems these events took a toll on the grass.

“What’s happened to FNB stadiums pitch? Normally one of the best in the country!,” tweeted Brockie.

“cc @OfficialSMSA… unbelievable to see Soccer City surface in such a state after good rains and a long rest over Xmas,” tweeted Neal Collins.

“There was a prayer service on the 31st and more than 120k attended and messed up the grass,” said one of Brockie’s followers.

