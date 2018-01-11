Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games

Amakhosi will miss George Maluleka and Siyabonga Ngezana when they host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Earlier that day, Pirates will travel to Loftus Versveld Stadium to play Mamelodi Sundowns without their captain Thabo Matlaba.

Matlaba will be serving a one-match suspension after collecting his fourth booking in the Buccaneers’ 3-1 win against Baroka FC last weekend.

On Sunday, Bidvest Wits will have to do without the services of their defender Bongani Khumalo when they visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

At the same time, Baroka FC will miss Letladi Madubanya when they play AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

