 
menu
PSL News 11.1.2018 03:41 pm

Chiefs, Pirates stars suspended for weekend games

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be without some of their key players for the weekend games due to suspensions.

Amakhosi will miss George Maluleka and Siyabonga Ngezana when they host Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Earlier that day, Pirates will travel to Loftus Versveld Stadium to play Mamelodi Sundowns without their captain Thabo Matlaba.

Matlaba will be serving a one-match suspension after collecting his fourth booking in the Buccaneers’ 3-1 win against Baroka FC last weekend.

On Sunday, Bidvest Wits will have to do without the services of their defender Bongani Khumalo when they visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

At the same time, Baroka FC will miss Letladi Madubanya when they play AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Two senior Pirates players facing the exit door
Phakaaathi

Two senior Pirates players facing the exit door

Wits grab much-needed win
Phakaaathi

Wits grab much-needed win

Frustrated Chiefs midfielder wants out
Phakaaathi

Frustrated Chiefs midfielder wants out

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports
Phakaaathi

Chiefs to sign two more players – reports

Kaizer Chiefs unveil new players
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs unveil new players

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs Celtic
Ajax CT vs P Stars
Sundowns vs Pirates
fS Stars vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Wits 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Ajax CT 1-2 Sundowns
Celtic 2-1 Arrows
AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 16 31
2 Cape Town City 16 27
3 Free State Stars 16 25
4 Kaizer Chiefs 16 23
5 Orlando Pirates 16 23
6 Baroka FC 16 22
7 Maritzburg United 15 21
8 Bloem Celtic 14 20
9 Chippa United 15 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 Polokwane City 15 18
12 SuperSport United 13 17
13 AmaZulu 13 15
14 Platinum Stars 16 15
15 Bidvest Wits 16 14
16 Ajax Cape Town 16 13
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.