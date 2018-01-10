Wits grab much-needed win

It was only Gavin Hunt’s side’s third league win of the season, but it took them into 15th spot on the log, a point clear of Ajax Cape Town.

Eric Tinkler’s SuperSport, meanwhile, have now gone seven league games without a win, a title challenge becoming more unlikely by the week.

The Clever Boys have put up an feeble defence of their Premiership crown, hence their position in the league, but here they played well from the off, and might have taken the lead just five minutes in.

Sifiso Myeni’s cross found Lehlohonolo Majoro, whose header was brilliantly saved by Reyaad Pieterse diving to his right. Wits’ new striker then struck the post from the rebound.

Majoro had another chance two minutes later, James Keene chesting the ball down superbly into his path, but his shot was blocked by Grant Kekana.

The Clever Boys, however, were not to be denied, and took the lead on 16 minutes as Myeni’s corner was headed back across goal by Thulani Hlatshwayo for Bongani Khumalo, who took one touch on his thigh and then drilled a low shot home.

It was Wits’ first league goal at home since September and they got another just a couple of minutes later, Keene latching onto Hlatshwayo’s flick on, surging past SuperSport defender Azubuike Egwuekwe and drilling a finish low through Pieterse’s legs.

Hunt’s side could have had a third before the break, with Hlatshwayo again supplying Khumalo, whose fizzing shot was well saved by Pieterse with his legs.

SuperSport made a change at the break, with Kingston Nkhatha making a rare appearance, coming on for Teboho Mokoena. Matsatsantsa did have more possession, but they never really threatened the Wits defence, while the Clever Boys seemed content to sit on what they had, Keene did fire another opportunity over in the 51st minute.

In the 66th minute, SuperSport made a double change, with Sipho Mbule coming on for Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Thabo Mnyamane replacing the totally ineffective Jeremy Brockie.

In the 77th minute, Thuso Phala finally mustered a shot for his side, but it flew well wide of target. Not long after, Nkhatha found space in the Wits penalty area, but his shot was blocked for a corner.

